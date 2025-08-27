Latz has been named the Rangers' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Angels in Arlington.

With Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) set to go on the injured list with a likely season-ending rotator cuff strain, Latz will get the first chance to replace him in the rotation. Latz has previously made three starts among his 26 appearances for the Rangers, but he most recently worked out of the bullpen in an outing against the Royals on Aug. 20, when he struck out four over 3.1 scoreless innings. Latz should be able to build on the 43-pitch workload he handled in that contest, but the Rangers may not keep him in Wednesday's game long enough to qualify for a win.