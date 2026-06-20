Rangers' Jacob Latz: Earns four-out save

Latz earned the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Padres, allowing one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Latz was called on to relieve Jakob Junis in a one-run game in the eighth inning and recorded the final out of the frame before closing things out in the ninth. The southpaw has now secured a save in each of his past eight appearances, allowing just one earned run during that stretch. On the year, he owns a 1.56 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 34.2 innings while converting 13 of 15 save opportunities.