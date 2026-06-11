Rangers' Jacob Latz: Escapes trouble for 10th save

Latz earned the save Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless 10th inning.

Working on five days of rest, Latz was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the 10th inning and quickly found himself in serious trouble. With the automatic runner already on second base, he allowed a leadoff single to Jac Caglianone and then walked the next batter to load the bases with nobody out. The left-hander responded brilliantly, striking out the next hitter before inducing a game-ending double-play grounder to escape unscathed and secure his 10th save. Latz has now converted a save in each of his last five appearances and owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and a 30:10 K:BB across 30 innings this season.