Rangers' Jacob Latz: Escapes with 15th save

Latz secured the save Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Latz needed every bit of a 6-3 cushion Thursday, watching his scoreless streak of 12 frames entering the game come to an end. The 30-year-old left-hander should still be locked into the Rangers' closer job, as he's successfully nailing down 10 save opportunities in a row. Through 38 innings, Latz still has a superb 1.89 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB while converting 15 of his 17 save chances.