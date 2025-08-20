The Rangers recalled Latz from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Caleb Boushley will begin the game on the mound for the Rangers on Wednesday in Kansas City, but since he'll be pitching on one day of rest and hasn't covered more than one fame since making a three-inning appearance for Round Rock on Aug. 10, he'll likely be in line for an abbreviated start. As one of the fresher arms in the bullpen who's capable of providing length, Latz could be called upon for multiple innings of relief Wednesday. Latz is available on three days' rest and worked five-plus innings on three previous occasions for Texas this season, most recently doing so July 20 versus Detroit.