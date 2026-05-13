Latz earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday by retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Latz didn't look like he would get a chance to close with Texas leading 7-1 entering the ninth. However, Gavin Collyer failed to register an out while walking three batters and giving up a single, so Latz was called upon to put out the flames. The lefty allowed a pair of inherited runners to score but did his job successfully, getting three outs on 12 pitches. He seems to have settled in as the Rangers' closer, collecting a save in five of his past six appearances while posting a minuscule 0.83 ERA and 0.42 WHIP along with a 17:4 K:BB across 21.2 frames on the campaign.