Rangers' Jacob Latz: Records six-out save

Latz allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Baltimore.

Latz was asked to protect a one-run advantage for the final two frames and ultimately converted his 22nd save of the season, though the ninth inning provided some drama. Baltimore put the potential tying run in scoring position before Christian Franklin singled to right, but Brandon Nimmo threw Leody Taveras out at the plate. Latz clinched the save by striking out Christian Encarnacion-Strand to end the game. Latz has been reliable all season long for Texas, posting a 1.87 ERA and converting 22 of his 25 save chances this season.