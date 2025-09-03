Latz allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings to take a no-decision Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Latz had a fine start, but he was given a short leash after running into trouble in the sixth inning. He exited at 71 pitches (45 strikes) after issuing a pair of one-out walks, and reliever Luis Curvelo wasn't able to shut things down. Over his last three outings (two starts), Latz has allowed four runs over 13 innings while posting a 10:4 K:BB. He's at a 3.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 62:31 K:BB through 68.2 innings over 28 appearances (five starts) in the majors this season. Latz is tentatively projected to draw a tough home start versus the Brewers early next week.