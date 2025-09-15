Latz did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Mets. He yielded one run on two hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings.

Latz worked through four scoreless frames before the Mets finally broke the 0-0 tie in the fifth inning. He hasn't completed six innings in an outing since June 24 as he's bounced around between the rotation, the bullpen and Triple-A Round Rock in recent months. Since moving back into the rotation, Latz has allowed five runs over 20 innings (2.25 ERA) in four appearances. His season ERA is down to 2.85 with a 70:36 K:BB through 79 innings. Latz's role moving forward is unclear, as Tyler Mahle (shoulder) is set to rejoin the Rangers' rotation this week.