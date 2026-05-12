Junis (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks over 2.2 innings against Arizona. He struck out two.

With Nathan Eovaldi (side) scratched, Junis was called upon to start the bullpen game. The right-hander allowed back-to-back one-out doubles to Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo in the first inning, leading to the lone run in a low-scoring loss. Monday marked just the second appearance this season in which Junis allowed a run, snapping a streak of seven consecutive scoreless outings. Overall, the 33-year-old owns a 1.89 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with a 9:5 K:BB across 19 innings and figures to return to a high-leverage role moving forward, though he hasn't been called upon for a save since April 12 with Jacob Latz seizing the closer role.