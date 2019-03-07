Trevino (shoulder) is listed among the Rangers' reserve options for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Adam Moore is slated to swap in for starting catcher Jett Bandy midway through the contest, but Trevino will be on hand as a third option if needed. Trevino's availability in any capacity indicates he's moved past the shoulder issue that limited him early in camp. He has already appeared in five Cactus League games, going hitless in eight at-bats.