Manager Chris Woodward said Sunday that Trevino is dealing with a sore hip, but that the issue does not appear to be serious, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Trevino is not in the starting lineup Sunday, with Jonah Heim set to work behind the plate for the second day in a row. Based on Woodward's comments, the hip issue doesn't appear to be something that will sideline Trevino well beyond Sunday, so he can be considered day-to-day going forward.