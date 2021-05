Rangers manager Chris Woodward said Trevino is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants due to a sore right triceps, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

The injury explains why Trevino is sitting for a second straight day after he and Jonah Heim had been alternating starts at catcher for more than a week. The Rangers don't believe Trevino's injury is anything serious, and Woodward is hopeful the backstop will be ready to return to the lineup following Wednesday's team off day.