Rangers' Jose Trevino: Ends hit drought
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.
Trevino ended a hitless drought after 20 at-bats with a second-inning single. Texas' primary catcher is slashing .246/.275/.277 over 69 plate appearances.
