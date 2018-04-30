Trevino was placed on the 7-day disabled list Sunday at Double-A Frisco due to a right quadriceps strain, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Trevino is eligible to return from the DL as soon as May 6, though it's unclear if he's on pace to be ready by that point. The 25-year-old catcher is batting .184/.250/.224 across 84 plate appearances with Frisco on the campaign.