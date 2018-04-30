Rangers' Jose Trevino: Hits disabled list
Trevino was placed on the 7-day disabled list Sunday at Double-A Frisco due to a right quadriceps strain, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Trevino is eligible to return from the DL as soon as May 6, though it's unclear if he's on pace to be ready by that point. The 25-year-old catcher is batting .184/.250/.224 across 84 plate appearances with Frisco on the campaign.
More News
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues