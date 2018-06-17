Trevino started Saturday and went 1-for-3 with with an RBI-single in a 5-2 win over the Rockies.

This was Trevino's first start in the majors and it was memorable as he delivered a game-tying single in the seventh inning to help the Rangers end a seven-game losing streak. As important as the hit was his guidance of starter Mike Minor through seven strong innings. Trevino was called up this week from Double-A Frisco as insurance while Robinson Chirinos served a one-game suspension. He was pressed into duty Friday, making his MLB debut when Carlos Perez sustained an injury to his right ankle. Perez has since been placed on the disabled list, so Trevino is now the backup to Chirinos.