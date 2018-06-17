Rangers' Jose Trevino: Makes first MLB start
Trevino started Saturday and went 1-for-3 with with an RBI-single in a 5-2 win over the Rockies.
This was Trevino's first start in the majors and it was memorable as he delivered a game-tying single in the seventh inning to help the Rangers end a seven-game losing streak. As important as the hit was his guidance of starter Mike Minor through seven strong innings. Trevino was called up this week from Double-A Frisco as insurance while Robinson Chirinos served a one-game suspension. He was pressed into duty Friday, making his MLB debut when Carlos Perez sustained an injury to his right ankle. Perez has since been placed on the disabled list, so Trevino is now the backup to Chirinos.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...