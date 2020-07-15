Trevino may replace Robinson Chirinos (ankle) as the starting catcher, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos suffered a right ankle injury in a collision during Monday's intrasquad game and could miss a few days as a result. Texas manager Chris Woodward is looking at Trevino as a potential replacement and feels Trevino has made significant improvement at the plate. "What I've seen as the biggest difference is the bat. The swing changes he's made, the commitment to his work and being able to handle all of that is tough for a catcher, especially a young catcher," said the manager.