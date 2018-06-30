Trevino has been placed on the disabled list at Double-A Frisco with a left shoulder (non-throwing) impingement, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Trevino had a brief stay in the majors earlier this month before getting sent back down to Frisco. The Rangers decided they could get by with Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the backup catcher, so Trevino was sent back down to Frisco after making his MLB debut. He played just one game with the RoughRiders before ending up on the minor-league disabled list.