Trevino (forearm) could be back with the Rangers by July 24 or 25.

Trevino is in "fine" health according to manager Chris Woodward, who wants the injured catcher to build up at-bats while rehabbing at Double-A Frisco. He has appeared in three games for the RoughRiders and has three hits (two doubles), a walk, an RBI and two runs over 11 plate appearances. Jonah Heim is the primary catcher for Texas while Trevino is unavailable.