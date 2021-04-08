Trevino went 2-for-4 and scored one run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Toronto.
The catcher is now an impressive 7-for-17 in 2021, having started four of the Rangers' six games. Trevino was an unremarkable offensive player in his first three seasons, never hitting higher than .258, however he's been one of his team's best hitters early this season. Four games is too small a sample size to deem Trevino a valuable fantasy asset, but that may change if he continues getting on base and begins driving in runs.