Rangers' Jose Trevino: Resting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Trevino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Trevino appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day after he started at catcher in both of the first two games of the series. Jonah Heim will relieve Trevino behind the dish Sunday.
