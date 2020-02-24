Play

Trevino is scheduled to undergo X-rays on his right index finger, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Trevino exited Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds after getting hit by a foul tip on the knuckle of his right index finger. The severity of the injury, along with a timetable for the backstop's return, should come into focus once the test results are disclosed.

