Rangers' Jose Trevino: Sent for X-rays
Trevino is scheduled to undergo X-rays on his right index finger, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Trevino exited Monday's Cactus League game against the Reds after getting hit by a foul tip on the knuckle of his right index finger. The severity of the injury, along with a timetable for the backstop's return, should come into focus once the test results are disclosed.
