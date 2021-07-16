Trevino (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Friday.
The backstop has been on the injured list since late June with a right forearm contusion that was suffered while slipping in the bathroom. He'll DH in his first appearance with Frisco on Friday, which indicates that he'll need at least another game or two to work behind the plate in the minors before being activated. Manager Chris Woodward previously said that the club is considering holding three catchers when Trevino is ready to return, which means that the 28-year-old could be in line for somewhat of a reduced role going forward.