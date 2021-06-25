site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Sitting Friday
Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Trevino will get a rest for the second time in three games. Jonah Heim will catch Dane Dunning and bat eighth.
