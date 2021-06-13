site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Sitting second straight
Trevino is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Jonah Heim will remain behind the plate after going 3-for-5 with a double and homer during Saturday's win. Trevino could be an option for manager Chris Woodward of the bench.
