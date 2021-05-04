site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jose-trevino-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .121 with one home run over his last 10 games. Jonah Heim will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read