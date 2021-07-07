Manager Chris Woodward said Wednesday that Trevino (forearm) is not likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

Trevino hasn't played since June 26 due to a forearm contusion that he suffered while slipping in the bathroom. In addition to providing an updated return timeline, Woodward also said that John Hicks' recent success if forcing the club to consider carrying three catchers when Trevino is ready to be activated. With that in mind, it's possible that Trevino could face a reduced role during the second half of the season.