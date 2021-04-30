site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jose-trevino-will-sit-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jose Trevino: Will sit Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Trevino will not start Friday against Boston.
The catcher receives an off day after homering in a solid performance Thursday. Trevino has recorded hits in consecutive games after going hitless in his previous five.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read