Rangers' Keone Kela: Feeling good after stem-cell therapy
Kela underwent stem-cell therapy in November to counter persistent shoulder soreness, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel elastic," Kela said last week. "The body feels good. The arm feels good. I'm ready to go."
Shoulder issues forced Kela to the DL twice in 2017. He's hoping this treatment will allow him to stay on the field for his first full season since 2015. The 24-year-old right-hander has proven to be an effective late-inning arm when healthy, posting an 11.1 K/9 and .205 BAA for his career (.135 BAA last season). He has a case as the closer-in-waiting in Texas, but the durability concerns ding his appeal a bit as an endgame mixed-league stash.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Collects second save Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Roughed up in first appearance since DL stint•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Returns from DL•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: To toss bullpen session Monday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Nearing return from DL•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Rankings debate: Early-round bats
Our experts debate rankings for some of the biggest names at the top of the draft among hi...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...