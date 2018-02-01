Kela underwent stem-cell therapy in November to counter persistent shoulder soreness, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel elastic," Kela said last week. "The body feels good. The arm feels good. I'm ready to go."

Shoulder issues forced Kela to the DL twice in 2017. He's hoping this treatment will allow him to stay on the field for his first full season since 2015. The 24-year-old right-hander has proven to be an effective late-inning arm when healthy, posting an 11.1 K/9 and .205 BAA for his career (.135 BAA last season). He has a case as the closer-in-waiting in Texas, but the durability concerns ding his appeal a bit as an endgame mixed-league stash.