The Rangers placed Pillar on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to lower back inflammation.

Texas will wait until Thursday to name a replacement for Pillar on the 26-man active roster, but Kennedi Landry of MLB.com relays that Ezequiel Duran is en route from Triple-A Round Rock to join the big club in Boston ahead of its series finale in Boston. Pillar had been filling a short-side platoon role in center field and had typically served as the Rangers' leadoff hitter against left-handed pitching.