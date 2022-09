Plawecki started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Plawecki, who was signed by the Rangers this week after being DFA'd by Boston, delivered a two-out RBI in his first at-bat with the team. He joins a three-man catching crew, along with Jonah Heim and Sam Huff, that should finish out the season.