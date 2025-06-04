Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Activated ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers activated Rocker (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Rocker is slated to rejoin the rotation Wednesday with a start against the Rays after being sidelined since late April with a right shoulder impingement. He threw only 53 pitches and four innings in his final rehab outing, so Rocker is likely to have a limited workload versus Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Set to rejoin rotation•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Impressive in rehab start•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Encouraging rehab start•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Rehab assignment imminent•