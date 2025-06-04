default-cbs-image
The Rangers activated Rocker (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Rocker is slated to rejoin the rotation Wednesday with a start against the Rays after being sidelined since late April with a right shoulder impingement. He threw only 53 pitches and four innings in his final rehab outing, so Rocker is likely to have a limited workload versus Tampa Bay.

