Rocker (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Cincinnati.

The Reds jumped on Rocker right out of the gate with a three-run first inning, spearheaded by Matt McLain's two-run homer. Things got worse in the second with Elly De La Cruz's three-run jack. Rocker gave up just one long ball through 11.2 frames at the MLB level last year. He touched 97 mph with the fastball and forced 10 swinging strikes on 74 total pitches (45 strikes). His next start is lined up to be at home against the Rays this weekend.