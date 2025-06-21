Rocker is slated to start Saturday's game against the Pirates at PNC Park.

The Rangers recalled Rocker from Triple-A Round Rock last weekend to make a start against the White Sox, and though he battled persistent cramping in his legs throughout the afternoon, he emerged from the outing with a win after striking out six batters over five shutout innings. With Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) and Tyler Mahle (shoulder) not yet ready to return from the injured list, Rocker will make his second turn through the rotation Saturday.