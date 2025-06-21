Rocker (3-4) earned the win against Pittsburgh on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Rocker was given a second shot in the rotation due to Nathan Eovaldi (triceps) and Tyler Mahle (shoulder) both still on the injured list. Rocker's first start this past Sunday against the White Sox was cut short due to cramping, but he didn't run into any such issues in Saturday's contest. He kept the Pirates off the board through the first four innings before giving up a run in each of the fifth and sixth, but he got enough run support from the Rangers' hitters to come away with the win. Eovaldi is expected to be activated off the IL during the Rangers' upcoming road series against the Orioles, but Rocker could get one more turn in the rotation if Mahle isn't cleared to return. That would put Rocker in line to start against the Mariners at home next weekend.