Rocker allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Saturday's spring start against the Cubs.

Rocker began his quest for the final spot in the Rangers' rotation. There was traffic on the bases in each inning, and Rocker allowed a stolen base in both frames, which was an issue that plagued him in 2025 (11 steals, 64.1 innings). Texas manager Skip Schumaker said prior to the start that one of the things he was looking for was first-pitch strikes, according to Matt Postins of SI.com. Rocker, who only threw two of them among the nine batters he faced, said he was trying to be too fine. Another area of the manager's focus was the right-hander's use of the changeup, and Schumaker was pleased with what he saw Saturday. Rocker and Jacob Latz are the primary competitors for the available rotation spot.