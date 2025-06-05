The Rangers optioned Rocker to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Rocker was shelled for five runs in just 3.1 innings during his start Wednesday against the Rays. Poor outings have become a common theme for the 25-year-old righty this season, who now owns an 8.87 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through six MLB starts. He'll attempt to find his footing in the minor leagues; meanwhile, Chris Martin (shoulder) will return from the injured list to fill the opening in Texas' pitching staff.