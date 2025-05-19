Rocker (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment later this week as long as he bounces back well from a two-inning live batting practice session he threw Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Rocker's stuff looked "good" Sunday, adding that the right-hander's rehab assignment will be a lengthy one as he gets stretched back out following a three-week shutdown period. Rocker has been out for almost four weeks with a right shoulder impingement. He logged an 8.10 ERA in his first five starts this season before the injury and wouldn't seem to be guaranteed a spot in the Texas rotation once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.