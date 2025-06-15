Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Set for Sunday start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rocker will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Tyler Mahle was the scheduled starter but is expected to be placed on the injured list due to shoulder soreness. That leaves the Rangers in need of a fifth starter, and Rocker will be tabbed for the role -- at least in the short term. Rocker was recently activated from the injured list but struggled in a start June 4 by allowing five earned runs across 3.1 innings before being sent to the minors.
