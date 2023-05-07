Taveras went 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Angels.

Taveras is off to a hot start in May, going 10-for-16 across his last four games, though only three of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He got a bit more involved in run production Sunday, as his four RBI in this game matched his total from his last 13 contests. The outfielder has raised his average from .204 at the end of April to .300 now, and he's also got an .829 OPS with one home run, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored, one stolen base, six doubles and a triple through 78 plate appearances.