Taveras went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rays.

Taveras has opened July by going 10-for-21 (.476) during a six-game hitting streak. While he's added just three RBI in that span, it's encouraging to see him make consistent contact after batting just .147 in June. The outfielder is up to a .238/.306/.345 slash line with five home runs, 21 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 85 contests this season.