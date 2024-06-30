site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: On bench Sunday
Taveras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Taveras despite having a .782 OPS in his past 11 games. Derek Hill will take over in center field and bat seventh in the series finale at Baltimore.
