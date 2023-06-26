Taveras went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Taveras' second-inning double plated Ezequiel Duran, who had doubled before him, to give Texas an early 3-0 lead. He's been productive of late from the bottom of the order, batting .340 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, two walks, two steals and six runs scored over the last 12 games as the ninth-place hitter.