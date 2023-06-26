Taveras went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.
Taveras' second-inning double plated Ezequiel Duran, who had doubled before him, to give Texas an early 3-0 lead. He's been productive of late from the bottom of the order, batting .340 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, two walks, two steals and six runs scored over the last 12 games as the ninth-place hitter.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Smashes another home run•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Mashes seventh homer•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Belts one of three Texas homers•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Reaches four times in loss•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Two solo home runs in loss•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not in Wednesday's lineup•