Rangers' Leody Taveras: Riding pine Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Taveras is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Taveras will give way to Dustin Harris in center field Saturday after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Friday's series opener.
