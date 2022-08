Taveras (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Taveras appears to be dealing with some type of injury, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, as manager Chris Woodward said the outfielder "just needs another day" before rejoining the lineup. The 23-year-old is on the bench Sunday for the second straight day, though Woodward indicated Taveras is expected back Monday versus Oakland.