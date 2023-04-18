site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Sitting out Tuesday
Taveras isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Taveras is off to a 2-for-18 start at the plate to begin the season since returning from an oblique injury. Travis Jankowski will take over in center field Tuesday and bat second.
