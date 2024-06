Taveras went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Mets.

Taveras began the game on the bench before being called upon to play center field in the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom of that frame, Taveras produced the game-winning runs when he smashed a two-run homer to right-center field. The long ball snapped a 22-game homerless stretch for the outfielder, who hit a meager .147 during that span.