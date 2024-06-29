site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Taking seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taveras isn't in the Rangers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Taveras will get a breather Saturday after going 3-for-7 with an RBI through the first two games of the series. Derek Hill will fill the void in center field and bat ninth.
