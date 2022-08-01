The Rangers promoted Acuna from High-A Hickory to Double-A Frisco on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Acuna will move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after slashing .317/.417/.483 with eight home runs and a 28-for-34 success rate on stolen-base attempts across 240 plate appearances at Hickory. The 20-year-old has received exposure to both middle-infield spots this season but is still expected to be developed primarily as a shortstop as he makes the move to Frisco.
