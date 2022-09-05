Texas assistant general manager of player development Ross Fenstermaker said Acuna could be asked to play other positions in addition to shortstop.

Acuna has already appeared at second base 20 times this season for Double-A Amarillo, and Fenstermaker believes he could handle center field as well. "I think he's very athletic playing in the middle of the diamond, he's just got natural instincts and feeling and the first acceleration to get off the ball," the assistant GM said. The 20-year-old shortstop is slashing .234/.293/.402 since a promotion from High-A Hickory. Expanding his defensive portfolio makes sense since the Rangers are locked in at middle infield with Corey Seager and Marcus Semien for the next several seasons.